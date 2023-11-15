CIBC Lowers Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target to C$27.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at CIBC from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.67.

Shares of ZZZ opened at C$23.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.66, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of C$830.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.52. Sleep Country Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$20.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$22.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.07.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

