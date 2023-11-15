Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $535.41

Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $535.41 and last traded at $535.41, with a volume of 10610 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $533.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $521.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.40.

Cintas Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $506.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $493.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.29.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.03. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.82% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 223.3% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 64.9% in the second quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 69,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,463,000 after buying an additional 27,293 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 41.5% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 13.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

