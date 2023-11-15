CI&T (CINT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) will be posting its 09/30/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 17th. Analysts expect CI&T to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. CI&T has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. CI&T had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $115.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.56 million. On average, analysts expect CI&T to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
CI&T Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSE:CINT opened at $5.49 on Wednesday. CI&T has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $8.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $734.62 million, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03.
Institutional Trading of CI&T
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CINT shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CI&T from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CI&T from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of CI&T from $7.20 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on CI&T
CI&T Company Profile
CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CI&T
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- Analyst says Archer Aviation may double. Is it time to buy?
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Alibaba’s bottom is in: Analysts see a monster rally ahead
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- TripAdvisor is on AI-powered recovery from record lows
Receive News & Ratings for CI&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.