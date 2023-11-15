CI&T (CINT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) will be posting its 09/30/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 17th. Analysts expect CI&T to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. CI&T has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. CI&T had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $115.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.56 million. On average, analysts expect CI&T to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CI&T Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:CINT opened at $5.49 on Wednesday. CI&T has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $8.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $734.62 million, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of CI&T

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CI&T by 12.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 19,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CI&T by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in CI&T by 0.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,352,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,651,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in CI&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in CI&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CINT shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CI&T from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CI&T from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of CI&T from $7.20 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st.

CI&T Company Profile

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

