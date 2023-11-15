Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $4.25 to $3.50. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Coeur Mining traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 7816618 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $2.75 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.66.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Coeur Mining Trading Up 15.7 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.73. The stock has a market cap of $889.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.21 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $194.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Coeur Mining
Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.
