Commerce Bank Acquires 6,368 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 147.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,679 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COIN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Coinbase Global by 117,449.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,320,018 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $809,947,000 after acquiring an additional 11,310,388 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 9,130.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 4,504,355 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $162,427,000 after buying an additional 4,455,557 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $824,587,000 after buying an additional 2,110,196 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at $50,254,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,298,784 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $548,550,000 after buying an additional 1,298,374 shares during the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $92.09 on Wednesday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $114.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.51 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.88 and a 200-day moving average of $74.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Compass Point increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kathryn Haun sold 5,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,593 shares in the company, valued at $11,146,707. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, Director Kathryn Haun sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,593 shares in the company, valued at $11,146,707. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $89,745.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,026.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,757 shares of company stock worth $2,802,704. Company insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

