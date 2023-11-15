Commerce Bank Buys 207 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,947 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Masco were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. United Bank lifted its stake in Masco by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 12,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,337 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Masco by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Masco during the first quarter valued at $495,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Masco by 200.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 457,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,345,000 after acquiring an additional 305,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $59.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.21. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $45.74 and a 1 year high of $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. Masco had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,363.56%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Masco from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.36.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also

