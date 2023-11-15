Commerce Bank Buys 3,089 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Amcor were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMCR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 13.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 27,213 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Amcor by 33.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,664 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Amcor by 23.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 121,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 22,888 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Amcor by 5.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 202,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Amcor by 58.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 45,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 16,707 shares during the last quarter. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amcor Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE AMCR opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $12.78. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average is $9.62.

Amcor Increases Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 74.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AMCR. Truist Financial cut their target price on Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amcor news, Director Arun Nayar sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $282,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,676.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

