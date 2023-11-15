Commerce Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 2,300.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 260.6% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.06.

Ceridian HCM Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $68.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.09. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.62 and a 52-week high of $79.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,282.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.59.

Insider Activity at Ceridian HCM

In other Ceridian HCM news, insider Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,781,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ceridian HCM news, insider Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,781,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $436,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,201 shares in the company, valued at $17,821,208.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,277 shares of company stock worth $2,386,878 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

