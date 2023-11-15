Commerce Bank Raises Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 12.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 8,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 6.2% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 31.5% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 6.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in MarketAxess by 55.2% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $228.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $223.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.91. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.01 and a 1-year high of $399.78.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The business had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.32 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 33.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 43.70%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $308.00 to $284.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $278.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $206.00 to $203.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.27.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

