Commerce Bank Reduces Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 164.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMN opened at $79.77 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.53 and its 200 day moving average is $80.38. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $68.89 and a fifty-two week high of $92.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EMN shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $99.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Monday, July 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

