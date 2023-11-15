Commerce Bank Sells 1,306 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Commerce Bank cut its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 172.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. 29.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $19.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.26 and its 200 day moving average is $19.09. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $20.17.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $655.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.14 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 50.37% and a return on equity of 12.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 83.12%.

ARCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

