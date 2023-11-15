Commerce Bank Sells 15,181 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Commerce Bank reduced its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 38.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,181 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in International Paper were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 41,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 48,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 205.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 23,580 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 150.7% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 55,855 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 106,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.89.

International Paper Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of IP opened at $33.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30 and a beta of 1.05. International Paper has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $41.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 250.00%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

