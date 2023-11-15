Compass Minerals International (CMP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 16th. Analysts expect Compass Minerals International to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Compass Minerals International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMP opened at $25.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 114.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.32. Compass Minerals International has a 12 month low of $23.36 and a 12 month high of $47.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.18.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Compass Minerals International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is currently 272.73%.

Insider Transactions at Compass Minerals International

Institutional Trading of Compass Minerals International

In related news, insider James D. Standen bought 3,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.85 per share, with a total value of $94,055.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMP. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the second quarter valued at $231,000. Auxier Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on CMP shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CMP

About Compass Minerals International

(Get Free Report)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.