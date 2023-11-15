Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 261.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $90.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.38. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $100.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Argus decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

