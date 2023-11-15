Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after National Bankshares raised their price target on the stock from C$3,250.00 to C$3,400.00. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Constellation Software traded as high as C$3,041.82 and last traded at C$3,041.82, with a volume of 1555 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3,034.00.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Constellation Software from C$3,300.00 to C$3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. CIBC increased their price objective on Constellation Software from C$3,000.00 to C$3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Constellation Software from C$3,150.00 to C$3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,850.00 to C$3,150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3,280.00.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CSU

Constellation Software Stock Performance

Constellation Software Increases Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2,827.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$2,750.59. The stock has a market cap of C$64.71 billion, a PE ratio of 88.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a $1.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $5.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. This is an increase from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.08%.

Constellation Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company's industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.