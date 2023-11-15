Copart (CPRT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $997.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.91 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 31.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect Copart to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Copart Trading Up 2.8 %

CPRT stock opened at $49.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 1.19. Copart has a 1-year low of $29.61 and a 1-year high of $49.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Copart

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $2,131,142.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Copart by 1,212.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Copart by 14.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Copart by 52.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in Copart by 5.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 286,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,998,000 after acquiring an additional 13,666 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Copart by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,905,000 after acquiring an additional 270,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Argus started coverage on Copart in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

