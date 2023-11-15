CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp cut its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $320,866,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 766.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,748,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,206,000 after buying an additional 2,430,849 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,913,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,074,000 after buying an additional 2,257,140 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,212,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,905,000 after buying an additional 1,578,782 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,893,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Up 5.4 %

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $82.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.31, a current ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.12 and a fifty-two week high of $92.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.76. The stock has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a PE ratio of 83.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $624.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $104.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.09.

CoStar Group Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

