Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Trading Up 0.7 %

CMCT stock opened at $4.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $92.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.62. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $6.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average of $4.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that principally acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office investments located in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the U.S. Properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

