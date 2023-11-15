Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Crown worth $6,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCK. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Crown by 101.8% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in Crown during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Crown by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Crown in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCK. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Crown from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Crown from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Crown from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $1,089,296.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,864 shares in the company, valued at $8,841,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Crown news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 9,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total value of $902,476.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,382,323.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $1,089,296.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,864 shares in the company, valued at $8,841,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Trading Up 3.7 %

NYSE CCK opened at $83.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.93. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $75.61 and a one year high of $96.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.73. Crown had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

See Also

