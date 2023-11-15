Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Receives $46.43 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DQ shares. Nomura raised Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. HSBC cut their price target on Daqo New Energy from $42.80 to $38.70 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Daqo New Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

NYSE:DQ opened at $28.55 on Friday. Daqo New Energy has a 1-year low of $22.94 and a 1-year high of $58.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.01.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.79). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $484.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Daqo New Energy will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 6.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 35.6% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

