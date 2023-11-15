Datametrex AI (CVE:DM) Shares Down 9.1%

Datametrex AI Limited (CVE:DM – Get Free Report) fell 9.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 69,867 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 549,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Datametrex AI Trading Down 33.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.07.

Datametrex AI Company Profile

Datametrex AI Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using its patented machine learning and artificial intelligence in Canada and South Korea. The company operates through two segments, AI and Technology and Health Security.

