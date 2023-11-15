Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 144,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,694 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $6,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth about $297,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.7% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 134,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,393,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DAL opened at $35.24 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.60. The company has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 54.95% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $15.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,702.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $307,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,470 shares in the company, valued at $844,702.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $100,868.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,362 shares in the company, valued at $3,174,600.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DAL. TheStreet lowered Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

