Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Short Interest Update

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 747,800 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the October 15th total of 891,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,495.6 days.

Demant A/S Stock Performance

Demant A/S stock opened at $39.61 on Wednesday. Demant A/S has a 12-month low of $26.75 and a 12-month high of $44.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.17.

About Demant A/S

Demant A/S operates as a hearing healthcare and audio technology company in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is involved in the manufacturing, servicing, and sale of hearing aids, and diagnostic products and services.

