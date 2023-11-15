Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Short Interest Update

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 747,800 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the October 15th total of 891,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,495.6 days.
Demant A/S Stock Performance
Demant A/S stock opened at $39.61 on Wednesday. Demant A/S has a 12-month low of $26.75 and a 12-month high of $44.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.17.
About Demant A/S
