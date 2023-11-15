Desjardins Comments on Choice Properties REIT’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:CHP)

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Choice Properties REIT in a research report issued on Thursday, November 9th. Desjardins analyst L. Kalmar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.99. Desjardins also issued estimates for Choice Properties REIT’s FY2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS.
Choice Properties REIT Stock Performance
Choice Properties REIT has a 1 year low of C$11.59 and a 1 year high of C$14.26.
Choice Properties REIT Company Profile
Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is the owner, manager and developer of retail and other commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio comprises over 530 properties with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 44 million square feet.
