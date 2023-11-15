Desjardins Comments on Intact Financial Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Intact Financial in a report released on Wednesday, November 8th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $10.77 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.02. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intact Financial’s current full-year earnings is $13.74 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

IFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$207.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Securities set a C$220.00 target price on Intact Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$235.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC set a C$225.00 price objective on shares of Intact Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$227.00 to C$228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$223.18.

Shares of TSE:IFC opened at C$208.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$198.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$198.14. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$182.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$209.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.62%.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance.

