Desjardins Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Quebecor (TSE:QBR)

Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Quebecor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 10th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.04 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.99.
Quebecor Stock Performance
Quebecor Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 23rd.
