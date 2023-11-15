Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Desktop Metal stock opened at $0.84 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.61. Desktop Metal has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $271.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $42.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.36 million. Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 232.98% and a negative return on equity of 27.82%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter worth about $29,044,000,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions.

