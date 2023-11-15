Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,602 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,734 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Devon Energy by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,881 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 67,064 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 9.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 183,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,307,000 after acquiring an additional 16,361 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 201.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,557 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 615.7% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 30,632 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 26,352 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DVN opened at $45.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.98. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $42.59 and a twelve month high of $73.98. The stock has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.68%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Pickering Energy Partners raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.44.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

