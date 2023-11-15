Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $88.53 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.22. Dolby Laboratories has a 1-year low of $65.18 and a 1-year high of $91.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on DLB. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Dolby Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dolby Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 6,889 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $581,500.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,144.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 6,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $581,500.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,144.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total value of $743,349.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,270,679.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,979 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,967 in the last three months. 39.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,257,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $489,435,000 after buying an additional 99,453 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,265,758 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $449,801,000 after buying an additional 154,954 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 577.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,365,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $307,966,000 after buying an additional 3,721,613 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,167,627 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $265,067,000 after buying an additional 48,773 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,490,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,146,000 after buying an additional 42,418 shares during the period. 56.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

