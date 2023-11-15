Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM) Insider Edward Jamieson Sells 14,065 Shares

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM – Get Free Report) insider Edward Jamieson sold 14,065 shares of Domino’s Pizza Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 350 ($4.30), for a total transaction of £49,227.50 ($60,453.76).

Domino’s Pizza Group Stock Up 5.9 %

DOM stock opened at GBX 371 ($4.56) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 1,325.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 368.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 339.55. Domino’s Pizza Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 252.40 ($3.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 432.20 ($5.31). The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00.

Get Domino's Pizza Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 325 ($3.99).

About Domino’s Pizza Group

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.