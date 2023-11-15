Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Dream Industrial REIT in a report issued on Friday, November 10th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now anticipates that the company will earn $0.98 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.00. Desjardins also issued estimates for Dream Industrial REIT’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Get Dream Industrial REIT alerts:

Dream Industrial REIT Price Performance

Dream Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$8.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.49.

Dream Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement

About Dream Industrial REIT

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th.

(Get Free Report)

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.