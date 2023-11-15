Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Dream Industrial REIT in a report issued on Friday, November 10th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now anticipates that the company will earn $0.98 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.00. Desjardins also issued estimates for Dream Industrial REIT’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS.
Dream Industrial REIT Price Performance
Dream Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$8.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.49.
About Dream Industrial REIT
Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.
