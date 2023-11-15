Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$11.55 and last traded at C$11.32. Approximately 81,106 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 240,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DND has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$29.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd.

Dye & Durham Stock Up 2.0 %

The firm has a market cap of C$681.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.72.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$120.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$124.80 million. Dye & Durham had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 29.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dye & Durham Limited will post 0.102976 EPS for the current year.

Dye & Durham Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Dye & Durham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Plantro Ltd. bought 850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,427,640.00. Insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.

