e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $963,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 89.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

In related news, Director Tiffany F. Daniele sold 1,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $174,279.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,440.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Tiffany F. Daniele sold 1,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $174,279.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,440.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 11,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $1,159,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,155 shares in the company, valued at $12,636,083. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,741 shares of company stock valued at $13,483,075 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of ELF opened at $106.21 on Wednesday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $139.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.63, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ELF shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.42.

View Our Latest Research Report on ELF

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.