Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) CFO Douglas E. Coltharp Sells 11,215 Shares

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 11,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $710,918.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,371,813.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Shares of EHC opened at $64.67 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.84. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $72.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 17.14%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encompass Health

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 66.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the first quarter valued at $318,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 10.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

See Also

