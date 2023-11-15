Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 8,751 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 424,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 31,407 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 159,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 10,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 192,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 57,880 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $13.32 on Wednesday. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $11.37 and a 1 year high of $14.15. The company has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.13.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.40%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 117.92%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas P. Mason acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,707,720 shares in the company, valued at $22,763,907.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas P. Mason bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,707,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,763,907.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $9,697,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 62,328,477 shares in the company, valued at $805,907,207.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 3,017,500 shares of company stock worth $39,778,975. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Energy Transfer

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Further Reading

