Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $10.57 Million Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 41.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,076 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of PTC worth $10,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC by 93.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in PTC during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PTC during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PTC by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in PTC by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on PTC from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on PTC from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on PTC in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on PTC from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.62.

Insider Activity at PTC

In related news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $422,130.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,127,972.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PTC news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 800 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $112,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,889.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $422,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,764 shares in the company, valued at $8,127,972.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTC Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ PTC opened at $154.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.44 and a twelve month high of $155.66. The company has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.59 and its 200 day moving average is $140.56.

PTC Profile



PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

Featured Articles

