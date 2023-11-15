Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $10.91 Million Stock Holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,344,816 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $10,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQNR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,186,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052,907 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Equinor ASA by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,137,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,122 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Equinor ASA by 1,107.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,280,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,447 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth $55,819,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Equinor ASA by 4,648.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,420,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Equinor ASA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

EQNR stock opened at $32.63 on Wednesday. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $38.83. The firm has a market cap of $101.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.05). Equinor ASA had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The firm had revenue of $26.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinor ASA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous — dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is presently 20.94%.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

