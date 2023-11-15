Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $11.36 Million Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,368 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 13,082 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $11,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,981,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 817 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $48.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.91. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $61.15.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 40.40%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 30.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CSFB upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

