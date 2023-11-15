Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $11.36 Million Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,368 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 13,082 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $11,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,981,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 817 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.37% of the company’s stock.
Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 3.3 %
Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $48.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.91. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $61.15.
Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 30.02%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CSFB upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.
View Our Latest Analysis on Agnico Eagle Mines
About Agnico Eagle Mines
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Agnico Eagle Mines
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Analyst says Archer Aviation may double. Is it time to buy?
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Alibaba’s bottom is in: Analysts see a monster rally ahead
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- TripAdvisor is on AI-powered recovery from record lows
Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.