Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 79.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 327,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,229,492 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Synchrony Financial worth $11,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 181.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 158.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 72.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYF opened at $30.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $26.59 and a 12-month high of $38.82.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.48%.

SYF has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.18.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

