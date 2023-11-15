EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,939,712 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $696,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125,927 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth $497,156,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $382,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,003 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of EQT by 30.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,691,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $277,343,000 after buying an additional 2,050,025 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EQT by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,873,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $250,710,000 after buying an additional 103,314 shares during the period. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $39.90 on Wednesday. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

EQT Increases Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.42. EQT had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 35.29%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on EQT in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut EQT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

Read Our Latest Report on EQT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder S Wil Vanloh, Jr. sold 20,000,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $828,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,946,108 shares in the company, valued at $991,368,871.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.