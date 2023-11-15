Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Innergex Renewable Energy Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Innergex Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$17.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Innergex Renewable Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$15.89.

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Performance

Shares of INE opened at C$9.60 on Monday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a one year low of C$8.51 and a one year high of C$18.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.13. The stock has a market cap of C$1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.47, a PEG ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 440.26, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard Gagnon acquired 3,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,947.06. Insiders own 24.05% of the company’s stock.

Innergex Renewable Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is -423.53%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.