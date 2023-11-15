Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Chairman David J. Neithercut Sells 25,000 Shares

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,016. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Shares of EQR opened at $56.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.86. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $52.57 and a twelve month high of $69.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.46.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were paid a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EQR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Residential

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQR. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 234.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 9,035 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 45.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 85.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter worth $687,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 8.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 80,212 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

