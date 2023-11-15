Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,822,309,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 99,398.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,783,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,526,000 after buying an additional 6,776,968 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,062,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,083,773,000 after buying an additional 1,415,255 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Equity Residential by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,983,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,515,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,082 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at $63,361,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Equity Residential from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equity Residential from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $184,016. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $56.44 on Wednesday. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $52.57 and a 12-month high of $69.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.55 and its 200-day moving average is $62.46.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 147.22%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 80,212 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Featured Stories

