European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for European Commercial REIT in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 9th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now expects that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.23. Cormark also issued estimates for European Commercial REIT’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners lowered European Commercial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

European Commercial REIT Price Performance

European Commercial REIT Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

