Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Down 5.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) fell 5.4% on Monday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $24.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Everbridge traded as low as $19.60 and last traded at $19.79. 41,733 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 447,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.93.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EVBG. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Everbridge from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Everbridge from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stephens dropped their price target on Everbridge from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.13.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Everbridge

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everbridge

In other Everbridge news, CEO David Wagner sold 3,160 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $65,032.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,210.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,582 shares of company stock valued at $119,817. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge in the second quarter worth about $52,000. 91.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everbridge Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.58. The firm has a market cap of $829.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $114.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everbridge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.