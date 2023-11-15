Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) Shares Down 5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) were down 5% on Monday after Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $8.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Evolv Technologies traded as low as $3.40 and last traded at $3.42. Approximately 338,176 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,193,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Evolv Technologies from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Evolv Technologies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVLV. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 100.1% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Evolv Technologies by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Evolv Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 52.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The company has a market capitalization of $593.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.66 and its 200 day moving average is $3.23.
Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.
