Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) Shares Down 5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) were down 5% on Monday after Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $8.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Evolv Technologies traded as low as $3.40 and last traded at $3.42. Approximately 338,176 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,193,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Evolv Technologies from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Evolv Technologies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Get Evolv Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on EVLV

Insider Buying and Selling at Evolv Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total value of $469,170.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,307,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,989,671.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Evolv Technologies news, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total transaction of $469,170.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,307,224 shares in the company, valued at $12,989,671.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CRO Anthony John Derosa sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $57,800.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 38,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,448.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 120,800 shares of company stock valued at $664,734 in the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVLV. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 100.1% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Evolv Technologies by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Evolv Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 52.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolv Technologies Trading Up 13.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $593.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.66 and its 200 day moving average is $3.23.

About Evolv Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evolv Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolv Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.