FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.22% of FactSet Research Systems worth $33,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.1% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 42.0% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 2,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.0% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% during the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FDS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $461.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $442.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.34, for a total transaction of $1,294,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,404.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.34, for a total transaction of $1,294,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,404.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.85, for a total value of $802,954.25. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,627.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,338 shares of company stock worth $7,160,097. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $459.42 on Wednesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $377.89 and a twelve month high of $474.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $438.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $421.19.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.58). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business had revenue of $535.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.