Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,004.20

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1,004.20 and last traded at $998.00, with a volume of 7669 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $996.70.

FICO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $875.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $975.00 to $1,029.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $936.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 60.67, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $898.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $840.66.

In related news, Director Eva Manolis sold 2,564 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.38, for a total transaction of $2,185,502.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $888.42, for a total transaction of $2,519,559.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,736 shares in the company, valued at $37,079,097.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eva Manolis sold 2,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.38, for a total value of $2,185,502.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,072 shares of company stock worth $9,791,938. 3.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FICO. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 34.2% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1,466.7% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

