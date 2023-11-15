Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Free Report) – Desjardins lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Fiera Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 9th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.04. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $6.75 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fiera Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Fiera Capital’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC lifted their target price on Fiera Capital from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Fiera Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Fiera Capital from C$8.25 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fiera Capital from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.00.

Fiera Capital Price Performance

Shares of FSZ opened at C$5.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$470.44 million, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.49. Fiera Capital has a twelve month low of C$4.32 and a twelve month high of C$9.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.79.

Fiera Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Fiera Capital’s payout ratio is currently 477.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSZ. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Fiera Capital by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Fiera Capital by 176.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Fiera Capital by 9.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 20,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Fiera Capital by 170.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiera Capital by 3,585.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.56% of the company’s stock.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Featured Articles

