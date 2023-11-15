Financial Partners Group Inc Lowers Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Financial Partners Group Inc reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 153,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.3% during the first quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 748,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,071,000 after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 21.8% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 903,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,050,000 after acquiring an additional 161,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.8% during the first quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 721,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,876,000 after acquiring an additional 82,100 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $147.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.68. The company has a market cap of $355.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.58. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $144.95 and a 12-month high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

